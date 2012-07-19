Russia cbank may change rates in August - paper

MOSCOW, July 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank may change interest rates at its next monthly meeting to balance inflation and slowing economic growth, central bank First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev told the daily newspaper Izvestia.

“We leave ourselves the possibility of changing rates at the next board of directors’ meeting,” Ulyukayev told the paper in an interview published on Thursday.

Ulyukayev’s comments followed a change in the central bank’s messaging when it held rates last week, saying they would be appropriate for the “near term” whereas previously it had said rates were appropriate for the coming months.

Analysts said the comments indicated that interest rates were now more likely to rise following a mid-year spike in inflation. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine)