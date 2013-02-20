FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cbank says may cut rates if inflation falls
February 20, 2013 / 7:52 AM / 5 years ago

Russian cbank says may cut rates if inflation falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank may start to cut interest rates if inflation falls in the coming months, Chairman Sergei Ignatyev said on Wednesday, reiterating his recent public statements.

“We expect inflation to fall in the next few months, and if that happens we may start to cut interest rates. But there’s no promise,” Ignatyev said in testimony to the Federal Council upper house of parliament.

The central bank last raised interest rates in September in what Ignatyev described as a step aimed at containing rising inflation expectations. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
