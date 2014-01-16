FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
January 16, 2014 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's cbank shifts boundaries of rouble's floating corridor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five kopecks for the fourth time this month, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency’s decline.

The new corridor extends from 33.25 to 40.25 roubles to the dollar-euro currency basket as of Jan. 15, compared to 33.20-40.20 previously.

Under its managed float, the central bank increases its interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $350 million is exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor.

This week, the central bank scrapped so-called ‘targeted’ interventions in a move that will make corridor adjustments more frequent. It plans to complete the transition to a free currency float by the start of 2015.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Douglas Busvine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
