Russia's cbank shifts boundaries of rouble's floating corridor

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency’s decline.

The new corridor extends from 36.25 to 43.25 roubles to the dollar-euro currency basket as of March 28, compared to 36.20-43.20 previously.

Under its managed float, the central bank increases its interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $1.5 billion is exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor.

The rouble was trading at 41.67 against the basket at 0610 GMT. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)