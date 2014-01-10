Russia's cbank shifts boundaries of rouble's floating corridor

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has again shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five kopecks following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency’s decline, it said on Friday.

The new corridor extends from 33.15 to 40.15 roubles to the dollar-euro currency basket as of Jan. 9, compared to 33.10-40.10 previously.

Under its managed float, the central bank increases its interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the corridor. Once an intervention allotment of $350 million is exhausted it automatically shifts the corridor. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine)