Russia's cbank shifts boundaries of rouble's floating corridor
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's cbank shifts boundaries of rouble's floating corridor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has shifted its target exchange-rate corridor for the rouble by five kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency’s decline.

The new corridor extends from 35.80-42.80 roubles to the dollar-euro currency basket as of March 5, compared to 35.75-42.75 previously.

Under its managed float, the central bank increases its interventions as the rouble approaches the boundary of the corridor. On Monday, it said it would define on a daily basis the intervention allotment needed to be exhausted before the rouble’s corridor was shifted automatically.

The corridor was shifted to the new boundaries after an allotment of $1.5 billion was exhausted on Wednesday, the central bank said.

The rouble was trading at 42.19 against the basket at 0610 GMT. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
