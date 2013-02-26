Russia needs structural reforms, not stimulus-World Bank

* World Bank warns against monetary or fiscal stimulus

* Cuts 2013 growth fcast to 3.3 pct, says close to potential

* Structural reforms needed to boost long-term growth rate

By Jason Bush

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia should undertake structural reforms and not cut interest rates or boost spending to revive flagging economic growth, the World Bank said on Tuesday in its annual country report.

“Stimulating the economy in the short term would just spill over into more persistent and higher inflation and would ultimately derail growth in the longer term,” said Kaspar Richter, World Bank lead economist for Russia, presenting the report in Moscow.

It forecast growth in gross domestic product would fall to 3.3 percent this year, down from 3.4 percent in 2012 and 4.3 percent in 2011.

It cut the 2013 forecast from 3.6 percent, saying that the revision partly reflected a more pessimistic outlook for global economic growth.

“The growth we have projected - 3.3 percent - is not weak growth given the weak external environment. In fact it’s the growth rate that reflects the growth potential in Russia at this point,” Richter said.

Despite the slowdown, unemployment is unusually low and the use of productive capacity at a record high, signifying that the economy is close to full potential with limited scope to grow faster in the short term.

The World Bank’s analysis comes at a time when Russian policymakers are divided over macroeconomic policy. The central bank has faced criticism from senior officials for not cutting interest rates in response to slowing economic growth.

The World Bank backed the central bank’s hawkish position, arguing the priority for monetary policy should be reducing inflation, running at above 7 percent, rather than stimulating growth.

Economic growth has more than halved since before the onset of the 2008 financial crisis. The World Bank argued that this largely reflected supply-side weaknesses, such as falling growth in labour productivity and low levels of investment.

It said growth potential could only be lifted through long-term structural reforms aimed at reducing the state’s role in the economy, addressing pressures caused by an ageing population, and cutting red tape and corruption.

It drew attention to a decline in the size of the working-age population - shrinking by around 1 million people a year - which will cause a sharp rise in the ratio of dependents to workers in the coming decades, requiring tough decisions in areas such as pensions.

“In order to strengthen growth you have to do it the tough way - through structural reforms,” Richter said. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Douglas Busvine and Alison Williams)