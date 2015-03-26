Russia 5-year CDS fall below 400 bps for first time since December

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Russia 5-year credit default swaps fell below 400 basis points for the first time since December 9, data showed on Thursday, as a rise in the price of its main revenue earner oil and easing Ukraine tensions bolstered sentiment.

Figures from Markit showed that Russia CDS were trading at 398 basis points. Russian sovereign debt also rallied with the bond maturing in 2030 rising 1.25 cents to trade at close to 115 cents, according to Tradeweb data.