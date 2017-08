MOSCOW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Russian central bank Deputy Governor Mikhail Sukhov will leave his job at the bank, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Monday.

Sukhov's departure is part of a reshuffle of responsibilities among the bank's management announced on Monday.

Sukhov was responsible for supervision of certain banks. He will leave his job at the central bank after Oct. 17. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Winning; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)