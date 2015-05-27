FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian c.bank says discussing delaying liquidity requirement for banks
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 11:38 AM / 2 years ago

Russian c.bank says discussing delaying liquidity requirement for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is discussing the possibility of delaying the implementation of a short-term liquidity requirement for banks until Oct 1 or Jan 1 of next year, Vasily Pozdyshev, a deputy governor of the bank, said on Wednesday.

Implementation of the liquidity coverage ratio requirement in Russia has already been delayed.

Russian policymakers have relaxed banking-sector regulation since last year as the sector has suffered due to Western sanctions restricting access to international capital and deepening an economic slowdown. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

