Russian c.bank says discussing delaying liquidity requirement for banks

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is discussing the possibility of delaying the implementation of a short-term liquidity requirement for banks until Oct 1 or Jan 1 of next year, Vasily Pozdyshev, a deputy governor of the bank, said on Wednesday.

Implementation of the liquidity coverage ratio requirement in Russia has already been delayed.

Russian policymakers have relaxed banking-sector regulation since last year as the sector has suffered due to Western sanctions restricting access to international capital and deepening an economic slowdown. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Hugh Lawson)