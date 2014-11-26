Russia has done significant work to clean up banking system - c.bank

MOSCOW, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank has done a significant part of the work needed to clean up the domestic banking system from dishonest players, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday.

The central bank has intensified efforts to clean up the domestic banking sector since Nabiullina became head of the regulator in the summer of last year. Under her governance, the central bank has revoked the licenses of over 100 banks. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)