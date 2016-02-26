FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian central bank removes licences from 3 small banks
February 26, 2016 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

Russian central bank removes licences from 3 small banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank on Friday removed the licences of three small banks, part of a long-running campaign to clean up the country’s financial sector.

The banks that lost their licences were Oryol-based Tserikh, as well as Moscow-registered Raschetnyy Dom and Milbank.

None of the banks were in Russia’s top 300 by assets.

The central bank said in statements on its website that Milbank had conducted a high-risk lending policy, that Tserikh had violated capital requirements, and that Raschetnyy Dom broke rules on preventing money laundering.

The regulator appointed temporary administrations at all three banks.

So far this year, it has withdrawn over 10 banking licences, after revoking around 90 banking licences in 2015 and a similar number the year before.

The clean-up of the banking sector has gathered pace since Elvira Nabiullina became head of the central bank in the summer of 2013 and is partly aimed at stemming large-scale capital flight and minimising risks to depositors.

Russia still has around 670 functioning banks. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

