FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 9 months
Russia cbank head: end to financial market cleanup is near - Forbes
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 24, 2016 / 9:46 AM / in 9 months

Russia cbank head: end to financial market cleanup is near - Forbes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank will soon finish its cleanup of the country's financial market, the bank's Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with Forbes magazine.

A central bank purge of weak and unscrupulous financial institutions gathered pace from 2013 when Nabiullina was appointed central bank head by President Vladimir Putin.

"This work of a so-called clean register is close to completion," Nabiullina told Forbes.

Alexei Simanovsky, former first deputy governor in charge of the central bank's policy on banks, said earlier this year that the main part of the banking sector cleanup should be accomplished by the middle of next year.

Since Nabiullina's appointment in 2013, the central bank has removed the licences of around 300 banks to leave Russia with some 600 banks now. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.