MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The policy of Russia’s central bank is aimed at removing weak players from the banking sector and not at cutting the number of banks, its governor Elvira Nabiullina told a conference on Tuesday.

Small banks have a niche in the sector, she said, adding that the consolidation in the sector was likely to continue. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning,; writing by Polina Devitt,; editing by Jason Bush)