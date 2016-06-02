Russia cbank: banking capital will grow by year-end, supporting lending recovery

MOSCOW, June 2 (Reuters) - Russian banks' capital will grow by the end of 2016 and the trend for the quality of their loan books to worsen will cease, supporting a recovery in lending activity, the Russian central bank said in a report on Thursday.

The bank added it would continue its policy of cutting long-term loans to banks to maintain control over money market rates.

It also said it expected rouble volatility to fall in the second quarter on lower volatility on oil markets. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)