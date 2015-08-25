FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia central bank advises banks run stress tests for rouble over 100/dollar
August 25, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Russia central bank advises banks run stress tests for rouble over 100/dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank recently advised banks to run their regular stress tests with a rouble level of more than 100 roubles per dollar, a deputy chairman at Vozrozhdenie bank said on Tuesday.

Andrei Shalimov at Vozrozhdenie said the central bank had asked banks to use a “three-digit” figure for roubles against one dollar in the stress tests and was interested in the state of their foreign-currency liquidity.

“They (the central bank) are worried about which banks could take measures if something happens,” he told journalists. The central bank approached Vozrozhdenie on the subject at the beginning of August, he said.

The central bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Larry King)

