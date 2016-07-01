Russia c.bank says sold 11.58 billion roubles of OFZs in June

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Friday it had sold OFZ government bonds from its own portfolio worth 11.58 billion roubles ($180.85 million) in June and that it had sold a total of 131.48 billion roubles of OFZs over April-June.

The bank added that it would continue to sell OFZ bonds to absorb liquidity in the banking sector and that it had 66.86 billion roubles of the bonds left in its portfolio as of the start of July. ($1 = 64.0300 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)