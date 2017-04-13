FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Russia c.bank's Yudayeva says risks linked to OFZ market low
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2017 / 7:15 AM / 4 months ago

Russia c.bank's Yudayeva says risks linked to OFZ market low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Risks linked to possible outflows from Russia's OFZ market are low, the central bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.

Russian rouble-denominated government bonds, so-called OFZs, are a foreign investor favourite and have seen large inflows recently, drawn by their relatively high yields.

Yudayeva said inflows into the OFZ market were rather stable. She added that the peak of foreign debt redemptions for Russian companies had passed but that high oil price volatility remained a risk for the Russian currency market. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.