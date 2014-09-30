FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's c.bank says does not plan to implement capital controls
September 30, 2014 / 3:10 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's c.bank says does not plan to implement capital controls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday it did not plan to implement “any kind” of capital controls, after a news report saying the bank was considering such controls sent the rouble plunging to a new all-time against a dollar-euro basket.

“With regards to a number of media reports, the Bank of Russia informs that it is not considering the introduction of any kind of restrictions on the cross-border movement of capital,” the bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Editing by Jason Bush

