MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The introduction of capital controls in Russia cannot be ruled out, but the measure is unlikely to be introduced any time soon, Andrei Kostin, chief executive officer of Russia’s state-controlled VTB Bank , said on Wednesday.

The Central Bank denied a media report on Tuesday that Russia was weighing the introduction of temporary capital controls. The report sent the rouble tumbling. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)