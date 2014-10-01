FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cenbank to analyse attempts of market manipulation - TASS
October 1, 2014

Russian cenbank to analyse attempts of market manipulation - TASS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank will look into possible attempts at market manipulation through reports about the bank mulling the introduction of capital controls, TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Central Bank denied a media report on Tuesday that Russia was weighing the introduction of temporary capital controls. The report sent the rouble tumbling.

“The Bank of Russia, in order to ensure the fair pricing of financial instruments intends to analyse the situation for signs of market manipulation,” the agency cited the bank’s press service as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

