BRIEF-Pacific Ethanol files for mixed shelf of up to $175 mln
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's central bank does not expect a large capital outflow in future, and the current account surplus will decline, central bank official Alexander Morozov said on Wednesday.
Morozov was answering a question as to whether the central bank would raise its capital outflow forecast for this year after the central bank data on Tuesday showed a larger than expected capital outflow in the first quarter.
The central bank also said on Tuesday that current account surplus totaled $22.8 billion in the first three months of the year compared with $12.9 billion in the same period of 2016. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Pacific Ethanol Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $175 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ofYI45) Further company coverage:
(Add background, details, table) NEW YORK, April 14 Speculators rebuilt their bullish bet on the U.S. dollar earlier this week, raising net longs from a five-week low, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators had scaled back bullish dollar bets on doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on his pledges of tax cuts and infrastructure spending in the wake of his and the Republicans'