MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's central bank does not expect a large capital outflow in future, and the current account surplus will decline, central bank official Alexander Morozov said on Wednesday.

Morozov was answering a question as to whether the central bank would raise its capital outflow forecast for this year after the central bank data on Tuesday showed a larger than expected capital outflow in the first quarter.

The central bank also said on Tuesday that current account surplus totaled $22.8 billion in the first three months of the year compared with $12.9 billion in the same period of 2016. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)