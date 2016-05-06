UPDATE 1-Russian central bank bought Chinese government bonds in 2015

(Adds central bank comment)

MOSCOW, May 6 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank acquired yuan-denominated Chinese government bonds in 2015, holdings of which totalled 14.5 billion roubles ($199 million) at the end of the year, the central bank said in its annual report.

The report, released late on Thursday, said the bonds were classed as “foreign securities in foreign currency belonging to the category of securities available for sale”. The bank had not disclosed any purchases of Chinese bonds in previous years.

The bank also said other bonds in this category were mainly U.S. treasury bonds and state bonds of France, Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, Austria and Denmark.

Responding to a request by Reuters to explain the purchases, the central bank said it had bought the bonds to diversify its portfolio of foreign assets, and also to gain experience of trading and settlement of Chinese financial instruments.

In the same report the bank said that foreign currencies included in its foreign exchange reserves were U.S. dollars, euros, British pounds, Canadian dollars, Australian dollars and Japanese yen.

The central bank told Reuters it did not include the yuan bonds as part of its official forex reserves because according to International Monetary Fund classifications the Chinese yuan is not a reserve currency.

It added that this was expected to change in October 2016.

The central bank also said in its report it had borrowed 10 million yuan (112 million roubles, $1.54 million) from the People’s Bank of China in 2015 under a currency swap agreement reached in 2014.