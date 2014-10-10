FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank shifts boundaries of rouble's trading band by 15 kopecks
October 10, 2014 / 6:12 AM / 3 years ago

Russia c.bank shifts boundaries of rouble's trading band by 15 kopecks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Friday it had shifted the boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 15 kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency’s decline.

As of Oct. 9, the new corridor extended from 36.00 to 45.00 against a dollar-euro basket, compared with 35.85 to 44.85 previously.

The central bank automatically intervenes to defend the rouble once it crosses the boundaries of its trading band. Once it has spent $350 million defending the currency, it moves the band by 5 kopecks. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

