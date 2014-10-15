FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian central bank shifts rouble's trading band by 35 kopecks
October 15, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russian central bank shifts rouble's trading band by 35 kopecks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had shifted boundaries of its floating rouble corridor by 35 kopecks, following market interventions to curb the pace of the currency’s decline.

As of Oct. 14, the new corridor extended from 36.70 to 45.70 against a dollar-euro basket, compared with 36.35 to 45.35 previously.

The central bank automatically intervenes to defend the rouble once it reaches the boundary of its trading band. Once it has spent $350 million defending the currency, it moves the band by 5 kopecks. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

