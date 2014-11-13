FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian c.bank's Yudayeva says bank opposes capital restrictions
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Russian c.bank's Yudayeva says bank opposes capital restrictions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The first deputy governor of Russia's central bank said on Thursday the bank was against capital restrictions and that it was worth discussing with exporters how they sell their foreign currency earnings.

The central bank's Ksenia Yudayeva also told lawmakers that the money market was holding up and that the central bank should not take on the whole burden of Russian firms' external debt repayments. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

