8 months ago
Russian c.bank head says banks have "adequate" defence against hacking
December 28, 2016 / 11:54 AM / 8 months ago

Russian c.bank head says banks have "adequate" defence against hacking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russian banks have an "adequate" defence system against cyber attacks, the central bank's Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with Rossiya-24 state TV aired on Wednesday.

Earlier this month the central bank said hackers stole more than $33 million from correspondent accounts at the Russian central bank and from accounts in commercial banks, what was seen as the latest example of an escalation of cyber attacks on financial institutions around the globe.

$1 = 60.5765 roubles Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

