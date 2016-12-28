Russian c.bank head says banks have "adequate" defence against hacking

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russian banks have an "adequate" defence system against cyber attacks, the central bank's Governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with Rossiya-24 state TV aired on Wednesday.

Earlier this month the central bank said hackers stole more than $33 million from correspondent accounts at the Russian central bank and from accounts in commercial banks, what was seen as the latest example of an escalation of cyber attacks on financial institutions around the globe.