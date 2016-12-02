FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia central bank: hackers stole over 2 bln rbls from accounts in cenbank
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
#Financials
December 2, 2016 / 3:16 PM / 9 months ago

Russia central bank: hackers stole over 2 bln rbls from accounts in cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Hackers have stolen more than 2 billion roubles ($31.3 million) from banks' correspondent accounts in Russian central bank, the central bank official Artyom Sychyov told a briefing on Friday.

He added that hackers attempted to stole around 5 billion roubles.

Hackers broke into accounts at the Russian central bank earlier this year by faking a client's credentials and attempted to steal $45 million, the bank said in a report released earlier on Friday.

$1 = 63.8300 roubles Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

