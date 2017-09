MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - The decision by Russia’s central bank to cut rates by 50 basis points on Friday cannot be called the start of an easing cycle, the bank’s governor, Elvira Nabiullina, told a news conference.

She said that while there is potential for a further rate cut, that would depend on the economy. The bank has a balanced position on the outlook for rates, she said. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush)