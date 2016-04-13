FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's foreign debt at $516.1 bln as of April 1 - c.bank
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2016 / 1:16 PM / a year ago

Russia's foreign debt at $516.1 bln as of April 1 - c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s total external debt stood at $516.1 billion as of April 1, increasing slightly by $200 million in the first quarter of 2016, the Russian Central Bank said on Wednesday.

The increase was due to a currency revaluation but the total debt level remained at a five-year low, the bank said in a statement on its website.

The debt of banks and other sectors has retained dominant position, accounting for 92.1 percent of the total debt, the central bank said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush; Editing by Jack Stubbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.