MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Combined foreign currency debts of commercial banks to Russia's central bank are set to decrease to $9 billion by the end of this year from $22 billion at the start of 2016, the central bank said in a document outlining its policies for 2017-2019.

The central bank also said that it sees a balanced federal budget by 2020.