Russia considering 1-yr to 3-yr dollar repo options - c.bank deputy chairman

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russia is considering conducting both 1-year and 3-year dollar repo operations in a bid to meet bank’s increased demand for dollar funding, central bank deputy chairman Sergei Shvetsov said on Wednesday.

“Some banks are asking for 1-year, (dollar liquidity operation) and some are asking for 3-year. There is not a decision yet but it will be a repo rather than a swap,” Shvetsov said at a Moscow Exchange event in London. (Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Andrew Heavens)