Russian c.bank sees 2016 net capital outflow at $14 bln

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank expects the net capital outflow this year at $14 billion, rising to $18 billion in 2017 and $25 billion in 2018 and 2019, according to a monetary policy document it published on Friday.

The central bank also said it saw gross domestic product growing by 0.5-1 percent next year, rising to 1.5-2 percent in 2018 and 2019.

It expects its gold and forex reserves to grow by $9 billion next year but predicts they will stay flat over 2018-2019. Russia's current account surplus is seen at $27 billion this year and next, declining to $25 billion in 2018 and 2019.