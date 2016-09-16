FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian c.bank sees 2016 net capital outflow at $14 bln
September 16, 2016 / 3:15 PM / a year ago

Russian c.bank sees 2016 net capital outflow at $14 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank expects the net capital outflow this year at $14 billion, rising to $18 billion in 2017 and $25 billion in 2018 and 2019, according to a monetary policy document it published on Friday.

The central bank also said it saw gross domestic product growing by 0.5-1 percent next year, rising to 1.5-2 percent in 2018 and 2019.

It expects its gold and forex reserves to grow by $9 billion next year but predicts they will stay flat over 2018-2019. Russia's current account surplus is seen at $27 billion this year and next, declining to $25 billion in 2018 and 2019. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning)

