Russia cbank analysts: economy could return to growth soon if no shocks
May 30, 2016 / 2:21 PM / a year ago

Russia cbank analysts: economy could return to growth soon if no shocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 30 (Reuters) - If there are no new external shocks the Russian economy should return to slow growth in the coming months, analysts at the Russian central bank said on Monday.

The analysts added in a report published on the central bank website there were still risks the central bank could miss its 4 percent inflation target by the end of 2017 because of a slow reduction in inflation expectations and the likelihood that wage growth would speed up.

The opinions contained in Monday’s report do not necessarily reflect the central bank’s official position. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Darya Korsunskaya, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
