UPDATE 1-Russian c.bank: Fed rate hike would impact Russia less than other EMs

(Adds quotes, detail, background)

By Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - An expected increase in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve would have a smaller impact on Russia than on other emerging markets, Ksenia Yudayeva, the Russian central bank’s first deputy governor, said on Tuesday.

U.S. central bank chief Janet Yellen said last week the Fed should raise interest rates “in the coming months” if the economy picks up as expected, potentially providing another headache for beaten-down emerging market assets.

Yellen’s comments have supported the dollar and weighed on riskier currencies such as the rouble. In May Turkey’s lira and South Africa’s rand suffered their steepest monthly losses in several years.

But Yudayeva told a briefing on Tuesday that since Russian firms’ external debt had fallen, tightening by the Fed would not lead to very high risks.

“Since the debt burden has fallen in our financial system, all types of raising won’t lead to serious risks to financial stability,” she said. “But if necessary, we will be ready to react to surprises.”

The central bank introduced a floating exchange rate in late 2014, allowing the Russian economy to weather shocks from weaker oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.

Cut off from Western financing by sanctions, Russian firms have paid down a large amount of external debt. As the economy was falling, demand for borrowing also fell.

Yudayeva was presenting a central bank report on financial stability on Tuesday, which said that protracted low oil prices remain the key risk factor for Russia.

The report also said the resilience of Russia’s federal budget was one of the main conditions for medium-term financial stability.

Russia’s largest banks and non-financial institutions have enough forex liquidity to pay off external debt in the second and third quarters of 2016, it added. (Additional reporting by Karin Strohecker in London; Writing by Jason Bush and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)