Fed rate hike would impact Russia less than other emerging markets - Russian c.bank
May 31, 2016 / 9:05 AM / a year ago

Fed rate hike would impact Russia less than other emerging markets - Russian c.bank

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - An expected increase in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve would have a smaller impact on Russia than on other emerging markets, Ksenia Yudaeva, the Russian central bank’s first deputy governor, said on Tuesday.

Yudaeva was presenting a central bank report on financial stability, which said that protracted low oil prices remain the key risk factor for Russia, and that resilience of the federal budget was one of the main conditions for medium-term financial stability. (Reporting By Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
