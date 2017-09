MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday she sees the U.S. Federal Reserve raising rates once or twice this year.

The Russian central bank’s forecast is for a gradual raising of U.S. rates, Nabiullina told a news conference. She also said the Russian economy was becoming less dollarised. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Alex Winning; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jason Bush)