Russia's FinMin forex purchases did not affect rouble - Central Bank
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 11:32 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's FinMin forex purchases did not affect rouble - Central Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank said on Tuesday that the Finance Ministry’s acquisition of foreign exchange was not conducted on the foreign exchange market and did not impact the rouble’s rate or its liquidity.

“The operations of the Federal Treasury in the form of acquiring foreign currency for 2015 budgetary expenses, including for the repayment of foreign debt, were reflected in the budget accounts of the Bank of Russia but were not taken into account by the domestic foreign exchange market,” the central bank said in an emailed statement.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Finance Ministry said the rouble’s current strength made it attractive to buy foreign exchange for budgetary purposes.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Darya Korsunskaya and Vladimir Abramov; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jack Stubbs

