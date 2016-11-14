FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Russia seen cutting rate after mid-Q1 2017 - central bank analysts
November 14, 2016 / 3:01 PM / 9 months ago

Russia seen cutting rate after mid-Q1 2017 - central bank analysts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Markets expect the Russian central bank to cut its key rate from the current level of 10 percent no earlier than in the middle of the first quarter 2017, the central bank said on Monday.

A monthly report on market trends, compiled by the central bank's analysts, said the Russian economy is entering a trajectory of slow growth as consumer expectations are improving thank to a steady rouble exchange rate seen in summer months.

Uncertainty over mid-term budget planning in Russia, however, remains in place, which hampers a decline in inflationary expectations and poses upside risks for the central bank's 2017 inflation target of 4 percent.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is now expected to increase rates in December, analysts at the Bank of Russia said.

The central bank's analysts' view does not necessarily match the central bank's official forecasts. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)

