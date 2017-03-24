UPDATE 5-Brent oil rises for 8th day on possible extension to supply cut
* But Saudis keep supplies to main Asian customers at full volume
MOSCOW, March 24 Russian economic indicators show signs of recovery, which may push gross domestic product higher by 0.4-0.7 percent on the year in the first quarter of 2017, the central bank said on Friday.
After a prolonged period of contraction, capital investment, which is considered to be one of the key economic drivers, may increase by 1-3 percent in the first three months of this year compared with a year ago, the central bank said.
In a revised set of economic forecasts, which the central bank presented after cutting the key rate to 9.75 percent, it said a price of barrel of crude oil was expected to average $50 this year and $40 in 2018 and 2019. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Polina Devitt)
* But Saudis keep supplies to main Asian customers at full volume
BEIJING, April 12 China's embattled power companies may receive a long-sought reprieve from rising coal prices after the country's state planner ordered miners to increase the share of supplies sold through lower-priced long-term contracts.