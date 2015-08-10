FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's cenbank sees Sept-Dec foreign debt at up to $35 bln
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's cenbank sees Sept-Dec foreign debt at up to $35 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank said on Monday that the country’s total foreign debt may pile up to $35 billion between September and December and that those debt repayments should not create excess demand for foreign currency.

The bank said in a statement that although on paper the debt, including debt of banks and non-financial organisations, comes to an estimated $61 billion, actual payments during the last quarter of the year may come only up to $35 billion.

“The remaining balance relates to intercompany payments and liabilities that have a high likelihood of rollover and refinancing,” the bank said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.