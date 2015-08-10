Russia's cenbank sees Sept-Dec foreign debt at up to $35 bln

MOSCOW, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank said on Monday that the country’s total foreign debt may pile up to $35 billion between September and December and that those debt repayments should not create excess demand for foreign currency.

The bank said in a statement that although on paper the debt, including debt of banks and non-financial organisations, comes to an estimated $61 billion, actual payments during the last quarter of the year may come only up to $35 billion.

“The remaining balance relates to intercompany payments and liabilities that have a high likelihood of rollover and refinancing,” the bank said. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)