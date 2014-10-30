FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian central bank provides $51.1 mln at forex repo auction
#Daimler
October 30, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Russian central bank provides $51.1 mln at forex repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Thursday it had provided $51.1 million at its first one-week dollar repo auction.

The repo was provided at an average yield of 2.1207 percent.

The auction was the second to be held under a scheme to provide up to $50 billion in foreign currency repos to banks to offset a shortage of foreign currency liquidity.

On Wednesday, the central bank provided $201.2 million at its first 28-day dollar repo auction. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

