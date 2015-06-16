Russia's cenbank introduces fine-tuning forex swap auctions for 1 to 2 days

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday it had introduced as of June 16 fine-tuning forex swap auctions from one to two days, expanding its range of monetary policy instruments.

“This decision is aimed at expanding the possibilities of credit institutions to manage their rouble liquidity and assets eligible as collateral for Bank of Russia refinancing operations,” the bank said in a statement on its website.

The bank added that the auctions would be held depending on the situation in the money market. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)