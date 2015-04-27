FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian central bank opposes restrictions on using foreign currency
April 27, 2015 / 7:47 PM / 2 years ago

Russian central bank opposes restrictions on using foreign currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said late on Monday that it opposed restrictions on using foreign currency in Russia.

Russia’s Security Council earlier on Monday proposed measures aimed at reducing the use of foreign currency in Russia and boosting the use of the rouble in international settlements.

The Security Council gave few details about the measures it had proposed to limit the use of foreign currency in a brief statement on its website.

The central bank responded by saying its position was that such restrictive measures were “inadvisable”. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning; Editing by Larry King)

