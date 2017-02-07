BRIEF-Government of Canada announces C$372.5 mln loan to Bombardier Inc
* Government of Canada - announces C$372.5 million of repayable program contributions to Bombardier Inc for two projects
MOSCOW Feb 7 Russia's central bank's foreign currency purchases aimed to replenish the country's Reserve Fund will be done carefully to avoid market volatility, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Tuesday.
The Russian central bank is due to start forex purchases on behalf of the finance ministry on Feb. 7. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
MONTREAL, Feb 7 The Canadian government will announce an aid package for Bombardier Inc later on Tuesday, although a source familiar with the matter said the amount would be far less than the plane-maker had requested.