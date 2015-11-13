FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian central bank says will only buy foreign currency when market stable
November 13, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

Russian central bank says will only buy foreign currency when market stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank will only buy foreign currency to replenish its reserves when the market is stable in order to avoid volatility, its governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on Friday.

“We don’t have a firm target on increasing our reserves, we have a desired benchmark of $500 billion which could take five-seven years or more,” Nabiullina told lawmakers in the Duma lower house of parliament.

“This is necessary to provide an additional cushion for the state in uncertain external conditions ... We will only go to the market with purchases when the market is stable,” she said. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Polina Devitt and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

