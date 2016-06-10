Russia cbank says unlikely to buy forex for reserves before end of 2018

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is unlikely to start buying foreign currency on the market to replenish its foreign exchange reserves before the end of 2018, the bank’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
She also said that, according to the bank’s base scenario, the central bank is unlikely to conduct operations on the foreign exchange market this year.
Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush