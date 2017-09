MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday its decision not to continue replenishing FX reserves in the third and fourth quarters meant there will be less pressure on the rouble until the end of the year.

The bank cut the main interest rate by 50 basis points to 11 percent earlier on Friday, as expected. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Dominic Evans)