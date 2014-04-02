FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian c.bank governor sees economic growth below 1 pct in 2014
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 2, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Russian c.bank governor sees economic growth below 1 pct in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday economic growth would “most probably” fall below 1 percent in 2014 and that net capital outflows would be significantly higher than was previously expected.

Governor Elvira Nabiullina told a Moscow banking conference the bank did not plan to cut its key lending rate from 7 percent until its June meeting at the earliest, still concerned by high inflation, which could stay above 5 percent this year.

She said the bank intended to stick to the current exchange rate policy parameters due to high uncertainty, but would continue its transition to a flexible rouble after the situation stabilises. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.