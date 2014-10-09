Russia's Cbank says 9-month net capital outflow at $77.5 bln

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday that the net capital outflow by banks and companies reached $77.5 billion in the first nine months of 2014 compared with $45.7 billion for the same period a year ago.

The figure includes a negative adjustment for currency swaps of $9.1 billion.

Russia’s trade surplus was $151.2 billion in January-September and the current account surplus at $52.3 billion, the bank said on its website www.cbr.ru. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Jason Bush)